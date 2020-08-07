1on1: Friday and Saturday events at Harriet Tubman Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear from Stan Maclin about two outdoor events this week at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg.

Friday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. is an Underground Railroad Reenactment.

Saturday, August 8 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. are Racial Reconciliation Sessions with the topic, Evil Men Who Worship Death, An Examination of the American Mindset.

The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center is at 475 Lucy Dr. in Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.