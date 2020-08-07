Advertisement

1on1: Friday and Saturday events at Harriet Tubman Center

By Bob Corso
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear from Stan Maclin about two outdoor events this week at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg.

Friday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. is an Underground Railroad Reenactment.

Saturday, August 8 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. are Racial Reconciliation Sessions with the topic, Evil Men Who Worship Death, An Examination of the American Mindset. 

The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center is at 475 Lucy Dr. in Harrisonburg.

