Augusta County Public Schools approves staggered start dates for fall semester

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Back to school talks continued Thursday in Augusta County, where school board members made some new changes.

The first motion made at Thursday night’s meeting was to push back the start date to Sept. 8 for all students but it was denied after a 2-5 vote.

Instead, board members decided to implement a “staggered instructional start.”

What this means for students and families is that in-person instruction will begin on Aug. 18, as previously approved by the board. However, for those students who opted for 100 percent distance learning, instruction will begin on Sept. 8.

Board members said this will give teachers additional time to prepare their distance learning plans.

The board also stuck by its previous decision to require face coverings for students on buses and where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.