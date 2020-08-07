Elections office clears up confusion on mailed absentee applications

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Election officials around the Shenandoah Valley are trying to clear up some confusion after some absentee voting applications have been sent out to voters in the mail.

“We’ve received, you know, a few dozen calls and I’m sure some folks haven’t even received it yet.” Lisa Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County, said.

Gooden said this week several people received a letter in the mail from the Center For Voter Information. She said the letter asked residents to register to vote absentee even if you have already done so which can cause some concerns for those who have already registered for this upcoming election.

The third-party organization sent out the letters to more than 500,000 Virginians and is based on past election information and lists the non-profit obtains.

“In some cases, the lists can be years old so the information may be going to a voter who isn’t in the locality anymore or eveN to someone who is possibly deceased,” Gooden said.

The Center For Voter Information released a statement on Thursday stating, “We know that voters are on high alert as the November election approaches and we regret adding to any confusion.”

Gooden said the organization, which identifies as non-partisan, is legitimate and you can submit an absentee application with them but she recommends you go through your local election office.

“If someone has mailed in an application to us previously they do not need to file another application,” Gooden said.

Those who have already registered to vote absentee should receive their ballot starting Sept. 18 and the last day to register to vote absentee is Oct. 23.

