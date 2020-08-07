Advertisement

Elections office clears up confusion on mailed absentee applications

Gooden said you may received this application from a third party organization but it is not associated with Rockingham County's election office.
Gooden said you may received this application from a third party organization but it is not associated with Rockingham County's election office.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Election officials around the Shenandoah Valley are trying to clear up some confusion after some absentee voting applications have been sent out to voters in the mail.

“We’ve received, you know, a few dozen calls and I’m sure some folks haven’t even received it yet.” Lisa Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County, said.

Gooden said this week several people received a letter in the mail from the Center For Voter Information. She said the letter asked residents to register to vote absentee even if you have already done so which can cause some concerns for those who have already registered for this upcoming election.

The third-party organization sent out the letters to more than 500,000 Virginians and is based on past election information and lists the non-profit obtains.

“In some cases, the lists can be years old so the information may be going to a voter who isn’t in the locality anymore or eveN to someone who is possibly deceased,” Gooden said.

The Center For Voter Information released a statement on Thursday stating, “We know that voters are on high alert as the November election approaches and we regret adding to any confusion.”

Gooden said the organization, which identifies as non-partisan, is legitimate and you can submit an absentee application with them but she recommends you go through your local election office.

“If someone has mailed in an application to us previously they do not need to file another application,” Gooden said.

Those who have already registered to vote absentee should receive their ballot starting Sept. 18 and the last day to register to vote absentee is Oct. 23.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg’s new fire chief sworn-in

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Friday, after being on the job for more than a month Chief Matthew Tobia of the Harrisonburg Fire Department was officially sworn into his role.

Local

Severe weather knocks out power throughout Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Severe weather led to power outages throughout parts of the Shenandoah Valley on Friday night.

News

Strong thunderstorms roar through the valley

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A front will remain stalled near the area today, several rounds of slow moving showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The front will clear the area leading to a fairly quiet weekend with plenty of sunshine. FRIDAY: Slow moving scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. High winds are possible in any storm along with torrential rain. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out with damaging winds the main threat. Heavy rainfall in storms can lead to flooding again, especially in some extremely saturated areas. Not going to rule out a tornado, especially with the front nearby. Rivers and creeks are already high after rain the last two days. Please be aware that creeks and rivers can rise quickly. Turning partly cloudy for the rest of the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog again.

Breaking

Jerry Falwell taking immediate and indefinite leave of absence as President and Chancellor of LU

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg’s Cat’s Cradle seeks donations for annual Summertime Challenge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
This summer, the fundraising goal is $50,000, and the hope is to try and safely reduce the over-population of cats in the area.

Local

JMU Greek organizations must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for events

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
At James Madison University, organizations like fraternities and sororities are expected to follow all COVID-19 guidelines for events.

Local

Augusta County Public Schools approves staggered start dates for fall semester

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
In-person instruction will begin on Aug. 18 and100 percent distance learning instruction will begin on Sept. 8.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

JMU Greek organizations must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for events, recruitment

Updated: 20 hours ago
At James Madison University, organizations, like fraternities and sororities are expected to follow all COVID-19 guidelines for events. This includes wearing face coverings, social distancing and limit gatherings to 50-percent capacity or up to 250 people, whichever is less. Now, events cannot be held off-campus. “The events that are happening will be on campus,” Lexi Swinimer, Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said. “In the past, all student organizations have been able to schedule events off-campus, but this gives us the opportunity to put in place more health and safety measures.”

News

Back-to-back suits seek to dissolve NRA, its charitable arm

Updated: 20 hours ago
New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in Manhattan state court, highlighted misspending and self-dealing claims that have roiled the NRA and its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, in recent years — from hair and makeup for his wife to a $17 million post-employment contract for himself. “It’s clear that the NRA has been failing to carry out its stated mission for many, many years and instead has operated as a breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality,” she said at a news conference. “Enough was enough. We needed to step in and dissolve this corporation.” Simultaneously, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine — like James, a Democrat — sued the NRA Foundation, a charitable arm of the organization designed to provide programs for firearm safety, marksmanship and hunting safety, accusing it of diverting funds to the NRA to help pay for lavish spending by its top executives. In a statement, NRA President Carolyn Meadows labeled James a “political opportunist” who was pursuing a “rank vendetta” with an attack on its members’ Second Amendment rights. “You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle,” said Meadows, who announced a countersuit by the NRA in federal court in Albany that could set the stage for a drawn-out legal battle lasting well past November’s election. The New York lawsuit made only civil claims, but James said the investigation was ongoing and any criminal activity discovered would be referred to prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service. The NRA's financial troubles, James said, were long cloaked by loyal lieutenants but became public as deficits piled up. The organization went from a nearly $28 million surplus in 2015 to a $36 million deficit in 2018. James argued that the organization’s prominence and cozy political relationships enabled a culture where nonprofit rules were routinely flouted and state and federal laws were violated. Even the NRA’s own bylaws and employee handbook were ignored, she said. Though it is headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and continues to be incorporated in the state.