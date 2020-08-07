First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for slow moving showers and storms

(WHSV) - A front will remain stalled near the area today, which will trigger several rounds of slow moving showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The front will clear the area leading to a fairly quiet weekend with plenty of sunshine.

FRIDAY: A warm morning as temperatures rise into the 70s with fog early. Turning cloudy with on and off spotty showers for the late morning. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Slow moving scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Time frame looks to be 12pm through 9pm. High winds are possible in any storm along with torrential rain. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out with damaging winds the main threat. Heavy rainfall in storms can lead to flooding again, especially in some extremely saturated areas. Not going to rule out a tornado, especially with the front nearby. Rivers and creeks are already high after rain the last two days. Please be aware that creeks and rivers can rise quickly. Turning partly cloudy for the rest of the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog again.

Slow moving scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

Storm threats for Friday. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out later in the day with the best chance after about 5pm. Most stay dry. Lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. Mostly sunny and hot, highs around 90. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with morning temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and very warm, highs around 90 in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures in the morning will rise into the 70s. A hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and hot, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.