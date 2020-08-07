Harrisonburg’s Cat’s Cradle seeks donations for annual Summertime Challenge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every year, Harrisonburg’s Cat’s Cradle holds it’s Summertime Challenge, to raise money for its different programs. These include the spay and neuter program, the trap, neuter and return program, client education, and rehoming services.

This summer, the fundraising goal is $50,000, and the hope is to try and safely reduce the over-population of cats in the area.

“You know you can’t just spay your way out of it, you just can’t adopt your way out of it,” Cat’s Cradle’s Marketing and Communications Director, Sherri Heishman, said. “We need donations to help support our foster program, and to help with the spay-neuter, spay-neuter sergeries are very expensive.”

As of August 7, 2020, Cat’s Cradle has almost reached their goal by raising about $40,000 but will stop accepting donations for this fundraiser on August 15, 2020.

The fundraiser has a donor, who's given $50,000 in matching funds, meaning however much money Cat's Cradle raises, the donor will match up to $50,000.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cat’s Cradle has seen a big increase in the number of cats and kittens brought to local shelters, and those shelters are where Cat’s Cradle pull’s it’s adoption and foster selection. Because of this increase, more money is needed to care for the cats and kittens properly, and that is where the donations help.

In 2019, Cat's Cradle did 2,662 spay/neuters, had 764 cats/kittens rescued, and had 573 adoptions. Heishman says, the donations this year have not been as frequent as previous years, but it is important to raise the money so they can perform as well if not better in caring for cats as last year.

For more information on Cat’s Cradle, adopting, fostering, or to find out how you can donate, visit www.catscradleva.org

There, you can donate online, or you can follow the directions on how to donate through the mail.

