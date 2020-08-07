JMU defensive lineman Atariwa enters transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison redshirt senior defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Atariwa made the decision official with a post on Twitter Friday.

I just wanted to say thank you to JMU and JMU nation for all of the support and for an amazing 4 years. I appreciate the growth I have been able to accomplish while playing here and the memories I’ve been able to make. Looking forward, this is the best option for me. GO DUKES pic.twitter.com/JolaEPSCsm — adeeb (@adeebatariwa) August 7, 2020

Atariwa joins safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos as the second JMU player to enter the transfer portal over the last few days. Atariwa made 23 starts for the Dukes along the defensive line over the last two seasons and had a breakout performance during the 2019 campaign when he registered 52 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

Adeeb Atariwa (@adeebatariwa) is the second #JMU football player this week to enter the NCAA transfer portal with uncertainty surrounding the season



Atariwa made 23 starts on the defensive line over the last two season. He has 52 tackles & 13 TFL in 2019https://t.co/HG2CexcGs6 pic.twitter.com/FdhVYGrO4W — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 7, 2020

The announcements from Atariwa and Amos come as uncertainty continues to surround the upcoming FCS season. The Big Sky Conference and Pioneer Football League both announced Friday they will not play football in the fall on 2020 and the Missouri Valley Football Conference is reportedly expected to postpone play until the spring of 2021. With these conference decisions, the FCS will fall below the benchmark of 50% participation by member schools needed to hold a postseason in 2020. JMU has been planning to play as an FCS independent this fall but the Dukes have decided to hold off on starting fall camp. JMU’s first practice was originally scheduled for Friday morning.

