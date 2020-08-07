JMU defensive lineman Atariwa enters transfer portal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison redshirt senior defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Atariwa made the decision official with a post on Twitter Friday.
Atariwa joins safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos as the second JMU player to enter the transfer portal over the last few days. Atariwa made 23 starts for the Dukes along the defensive line over the last two seasons and had a breakout performance during the 2019 campaign when he registered 52 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.
The announcements from Atariwa and Amos come as uncertainty continues to surround the upcoming FCS season. The Big Sky Conference and Pioneer Football League both announced Friday they will not play football in the fall on 2020 and the Missouri Valley Football Conference is reportedly expected to postpone play until the spring of 2021. With these conference decisions, the FCS will fall below the benchmark of 50% participation by member schools needed to hold a postseason in 2020. JMU has been planning to play as an FCS independent this fall but the Dukes have decided to hold off on starting fall camp. JMU’s first practice was originally scheduled for Friday morning.
