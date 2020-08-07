JMU football “pausing” start of fall camp

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is holding off on starting preseason practice.

JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner confirmed to WHSV late Thursday night that the Dukes will not hold their first practice of fall camp Friday morning, as originally scheduled. Warner provided the following statement:

“Based upon developments on the national scene today, the team is pausing its opening workouts originally scheduled for Friday morning until there is more clarity about a direction moving forward.”

Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record was first to report JMU’s decision to pause the start of fall camp.

The decision from James Madison comes about after multiple reports and rumors surfaced Thursday indicating the Big Sky Conference and Pioneer League may be canceling or suspending the fall football season in their respective conferences. Neither conference has made an official announcement as of Thursday evening. If one or both of the leagues does not play football in the fall it would put the FCS Playoffs in jeopardy. At least 50% of all FCS programs must be competing in the fall for the postseason to happen in 2020.

JMU has been preparing to play this fall as an FCS independent after the Colonial Athletic Association suspended the 2020 football season. The Dukes have stated publicly they intend to play football in 2020 if the FCS Playoffs are held.

