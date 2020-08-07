Advertisement

JMU football “pausing” start of fall camp

The James Madison football team is holding off on starting preseason practice.
The James Madison football team is holding off on starting preseason practice.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is holding off on starting preseason practice.

JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner confirmed to WHSV late Thursday night that the Dukes will not hold their first practice of fall camp Friday morning, as originally scheduled. Warner provided the following statement:

“Based upon developments on the national scene today, the team is pausing its opening workouts originally scheduled for Friday morning until there is more clarity about a direction moving forward.”

Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record was first to report JMU’s decision to pause the start of fall camp.

The decision from James Madison comes about after multiple reports and rumors surfaced Thursday indicating the Big Sky Conference and Pioneer League may be canceling or suspending the fall football season in their respective conferences. Neither conference has made an official announcement as of Thursday evening. If one or both of the leagues does not play football in the fall it would put the FCS Playoffs in jeopardy. At least 50% of all FCS programs must be competing in the fall for the postseason to happen in 2020.

JMU has been preparing to play this fall as an FCS independent after the Colonial Athletic Association suspended the 2020 football season. The Dukes have stated publicly they intend to play football in 2020 if the FCS Playoffs are held.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ouderkirk ready to begin JMU career

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ouderkirk ready to begin JMU career

Sports

Spotswood’s Ouderkirk ready to make impact at JMU

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Former Spotswood High School star Stephanie Ouderkirk is ready to make an impact with the James Madison women’s basketball team.

Sports

Hokies ranked No. 24 in preseason edition of Amway Coaches Poll

Updated: 8 hours ago
The preseason edition of the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports was released Thursday.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Wednesday, August 5

Updated: 23 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Wednesday, August 5

VOD Recordings

McNair excited to join JMU as a walk-on

Updated: 23 hours ago
McNair excited to join JMU as a walk-on

Sports

JMU’s Amos enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison redshirt senior safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Sports

Stuarts Draft’s Cooke commits to Hokies

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Henry Cooke has committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech.

Sports

NCAA leaving decision about fall sports up to individual divisions

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The NCAA announced Wednesday it is leaving the decision about fall sports seasons and championships in 2020 up to each individual division.

VOD Recordings

Waynesboro moving to Shenandoah District

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
Waynesboro moving to Shenandoah District