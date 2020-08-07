Advertisement

New police outreach program in Harrisonburg

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department and the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley, or PECO, announced a new partnership for a police outreach program.

“I think it’s important for us to have these difficult conversations,” Harrisonburg police chief Eric English said. “But at the same time, we want our citizens to get to know the people that are working in their particular areas.”

The goal of PECO and the Harrisonburg Police Department is for local officers and community members to strengthen their relationship.

PECO will have traveling “meet-and-greet” events for local residents.

Officers will get to answer questions, discuss current issues, and build relationships with the people they serve.

Stan Maclin, a community activist and member of PECO, said he hopes to create a dialogue with local officials and members of the community.

“These meetings will be to bring all of our fears of police and all of our hopes for police to an open and civil conversation with our police officers,” Maclin said.

The events will happen all throughout the Harrisonburg police districts with the first one scheduled for Aug. 17th.

