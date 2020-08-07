Severe weather knocks out power throughout Shenandoah Valley

Severe weather led to power outages throughout parts of the Shenandoah Valley on Friday night.

As of 7:00 p.m., Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative reports at least 330 customers are experiencing a power outage. According its website, the power is estimated to be restored by 9:00 p.m.

Dominon Energy reports at least 419 customers are without power, as of 7:00 p.m.

