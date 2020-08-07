Advertisement

Waynesboro man charged with second-degree murder

Police have arrested and charged a Waynesboro man in connection with a murder investigation from April.
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -

Thirty-year-old Donte Lamon Harris has been charged with second-degree murder, and is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The charge stems from the investigation into the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Jim John Case at a home on Ivanhoe Road on April 10.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

08/07/2020 Updated Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department collaboratively release the following statement.

As a result of the continuing investigation into the death of Jim John Cash on April 10, 2020, the Waynesboro Police Department has charged 30-year-old Waynesboro resident Donte Lamon Harris with 2nd Degree Murder. Harris has been arrested and he is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

On 05/29/2020 the Virginia Department of Forensic Science determined that Cash’s manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed at a later date.

Detectives continue to request that anyone with information about this case to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

04/11/2020 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department continues to investigate the death of an adult male that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Avenue yesterday. This morning the body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The victim’s next of kin has been notified and the victim has been positively identified as 47-year-old Jim John Cash of Waynesboro. An adult female who was also found at the residence, is currently being treated for her injuries at an area hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

There is no indication that there is any immediate danger to the Waynesboro community. No additional information will be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information about this case call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

