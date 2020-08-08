Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances go down for now...

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Temperatures heating up for the weekend and next week. Mainly dry over the next few days but storms do make their return by mid-week.

SATURDAY: Beautiful weather with temperatures mild in the 70s. An isolated storm is possible until just past sunset. These storms will be non-severe. Partly cloudy for the night with areas of patchy fog developing after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm morning as temperatures rise into the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Warmer weather returns with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humid weather will also continue but not at oppressive levels. A warm evening in the 80s, feeling a bit muggy.

Temperatures return to warm levels as highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.(WHSV)

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the morning in the 70s. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. We could see a stray shower or storm pop up during the heat of the day. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures in the morning will rise into the 70s. A hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 90s again. Still not holding on to significant rain chances, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely develop in the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and staying warm, highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will approach the area and stall out just to the north of us. This sets the stage up for more scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and beyond.

Another cold front will stall out just north of us bringing daily storm chances especially by Wednesday.(WHSV)

