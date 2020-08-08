Advertisement

Indian plane skids off hilltop runway, cracks, killing 18

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing at the airport in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more.
Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing at the airport in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off the runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more.(AP Photo/C.K.Thanseer)
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOCHI, India (AP) — The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

Among the injured on Friday night, at least 15 were in critical condition, said Abdul Karim, a senior police officer in southern Kerala state. The dead included both pilots of the Air India Express flight, the airline said in a statement, adding that the four cabin crew were safe.

The 2-year-old Boeing 737-800 flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in Kerala. There were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew on board.

In a telephone interview from his hospital bed, Renjith Panangad, a plumber who was returning home for the first time in three years after losing his job at a construction company in Dubai, said the plane swayed before the crash and everything went dark.

He said he followed other passengers who crawled their way out of the fuselage through the emergency door.

“A lot of passengers were bleeding,” said Panangad, who escaped without major injuries. “I still can’t comprehend what happened. As I am trying to recall what happened, my body is shivering.”

He said the pilot made a regular announcement before landing, and moments after the plane hit the runway, it nosedived.

“There was a big noise during the impact and people started screaming,” he said.

Kozhikode's 2,850-meter (9,350-foot) runway is on a flat hilltop with deep gorges on either side ending in a 34-meter (112-foot) drop.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri said in a statement that the flight “overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down” the slope, breaking into two pieces upon impact.

As the rain stopped Saturday morning, the ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau started work on the wreckage. Air India Express said its teams also reached Calicut to support and assist families of the victims.

A similar tragedy was narrowly avoided at the same airport a year ago, when an Air India Express flight suffered a tail strike upon landing. None of the 180 passengers of that flight was injured.

Questions dogging investigators would include not only the aircraft, weather and pilots but also the runway itself. Its end safety area was expanded in 2018 to accommodate wide-body aircraft.

The runway end safety area meets United Nations international civil aviation requirements, but the U.N. agency recommends a buffer that is 150 meters (492 feet) longer than that at Kozhikode airport, according to Harro Ranter, chief executive of the Aviation Safety Network online database.

Dubai-based aviation consultant Mark Martin said that while it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, annual monsoon conditions appeared to be a factor.

“Low visibility, wet runway, low cloud base, all leading to very poor braking action is what looks like led to where we are at the moment with this crash,” Martin said, calling for the European Aviation Safety Agency and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to assist with the Indian government’s investigation.

Kerala state Health Minister KK Shailaja asked local residents who joined the rescue effort to go into quarantine as a precautionary measure. The survivors were being tested for the virus, officials said.

The Air India Express flight was part of the Indian government's special repatriation mission to bring Indian citizens back to the country, officials said. All of the passengers were returning from the Gulf region, authorities said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode,” and that he had spoken to Kerala’s top elected official.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

The worst air disaster in India was on Nov. 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Latest News

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

News

New police outreach program in Harrisonburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Police Department and the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley, or PECO, announced a new partnership for a police outreach program. “I think it’s important for us to have these difficult conversations,” Harrisonburg police chief Eric English said. “But at the same time, we want our citizens to get to know the people that are working in their particular areas.” The goal of PECO and the Harrisonburg Police Department is for local officers and community members to strengthen their relationship. PECO will have traveling “meet-and-greet” events for local residents. Officers will get to answer questions, discuss current issues, and build relationships with the people they serve. Stan Maclin, a community activist and member of PECO, said he hopes to create a dialogue with local officials and members of the community. “These meetings will be to bring all of our fears of police and all of our hopes for police to an open and civil conversation with our police officers,” Maclin said. The events will happen all throughout the Harrisonburg police districts with the first one scheduled for Aug. 17th.

News

Even with WiFi hotspots, the digital divide among W. Va. students impacts back to school plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced WiFi hotspots will be set up across the Mountain State so that students can have the option for virtual learning next month. A huge factor West Virginia schools had to consider when making back to school plans was the large digital divide students face, which impacts about half the students in two local counties. Superintendents from both Grant County Schools and Pendleton County Schools said less than 50 percent of students have access to internet connection. GCS Superintendent Douglas Lambert said often times, this connection still isn’t strong enough for students to download and submit their school work or watch instructional videos from home. This coming school year, GCS and PCS both plan to have in-person instruction for students four and a half days a week, Wednesday being a half-day that will be used to thoroughly clean school facilities. Back-up plans for both divisions include a hybrid model where students would attend on a rotating A/B schedule. The last option being remote learning for all students. Lambert said GCS already has WiFi hotspots set up at all school locations that students can access from the parking lots and they plan to add six more near local buildings. The next issue for students is transportation to these hotspots. “You have a transportation issue of how are the kids going to get there when you have a 400 square mile county. I think we’re the eighth more sparsely populated county, as far as students per square mile,” Lambert said. “It’s just for tough for our kids and our parents to access these hotspots.” Governor Justice has committed $6 million to install more than 1,000 WiFi hotspots throughout the state at schools, libraries and state parks. “We will absolutely deliver a quality education to them for the time period that they decide not to come to the school,” Justice said. All West Virginia schools plan to return on Sept. 8.

News

Chairman of LU Board releases statement on Falwell Jr. leave of absence

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jerry Falwell, Jr. has agreed to a Liberty University Board of Trustees request that he “take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University,” according to the university. The leave is effective immediately. The statement did not indicate what prompted the request by the trustees, but the announcement came after Falwell apologized for posting photos on social media that critics said were distasteful, including one that showed Falwell with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young woman. Chairman of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, Jerry Prevo, addressed the move in a statement late Friday night: “In the 13 years that Jerry Falwell, Jr. has served as president of Liberty University, Liberty has experienced unprecedented success, not only academically and financially, with a world-class campus, but also spiritually. As we enter our 50th Anniversary year, we have been blessed to grow to a record 120,000 students, both residential and online, and continue to fulfill our founder’s mission to Train Champions for Christ across the world. Unfortunately, with this success and the burdens of leading a large and growing organization comes substantial pressure. Today, my colleagues and I on the Liberty University Board of Trustees and Jerry mutually agreed that it would be good for him to take an indefinite leave of absence. This was a decision that was not made lightly, and which factored the interests and concerns of everyone in the LU community, including students, parents, alumni, faculty, staff, leaders of the Church, as well as the Falwell family. To support Jerry through this period, we ask that our entire community lift him up in prayer so he may be able to fulfill God’s purpose for him and for Liberty University” In a radio interview with WLNI, Falwell said the photo was taken during a costume party while on vacation. “I was like ... trying to like ... I had a pair of jeans on that I hadn’t worn in a long time and couldn’t get mine zipped either,” Falwell said on the program. The leave of absence also came a day after Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) Tweeted that Falwell resign for “appalling” behavior.

News

Middle River Regional Jail sees three COVID-19 inmate cases since March

Updated: 5 hours ago
There have been three cases of COVID-19 at Middle River Regional Jail since March 9. According to Jeffrey Newton, the jail’s superintendent, this includes two former inmates and one current inmate, who has since been cleared. The jail’s director of operations, Major Eric Young, said they are diligent with health screenings for staff members to make sure no individuals with temperatures or COVID-19 symptoms are entering the facilities. Young said if there is any question of a possible COVID-19 case, they’re taking precautions to isolate individuals, as well as new inmates. “If you come in and you don’t have the [COVID-19] symptoms, we still place you in a separate housing area and monitor you for 72 hours prior to being transferred into general population,” Young said. MRRJ inmate visitation resumed on July 1. Masks and social distancing are required for the duration of the visit. Only one visitor over 18-years-old and one child 17-years-old and younger are allowed to visit an inmate at a time. Middle River Regional Jail will also have hand sanitizer available throughout the facility and staff will disinfect high-touch areas such as telephones and counter tops. Visitors should not visit if thev’ve have had COVID-19 or any of its symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is suspected to have COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

National

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its president, Lorenzo Soria, has died. The group that awards the Golden Globes says that Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home Friday.