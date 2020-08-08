Advertisement

JMU Football’s suspension of a fall season affecting local businesses

Urgies Cheesesteaks is a business likely to be affected by JMU's suspension of fall football(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has suspended its fall football season in a decision that affects more than just the school.

Not only will the university, its students and staff and Bridgeforth Stadium feel the effects of no football in the fall, but businesses in the local Harrisonburg community will face the challenges of a football-less season.

At Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in downtown Harrisonburg, they’ll miss out on the game day traffic the Dukes’ football team provides on those fall Saturdays.

“The lifeblood of a lot of downtown stuff, especially in this industry is the students, and the students’ parents,” Jake Burtner, manager of Urgie’s Cheesesteak’s in Harrisonburg, said. “We don’t have these giant weekends anymore, so it’s going to affect us, but all we can do is stick with it.”

Not just the game day business, but the “Urgie’s Cheeseteak First Down” at Bridgeforth Stadium which started last year will have to wait, as well.

JMU hopes to have a spring season and businesses like Urgie’s hope the same.

