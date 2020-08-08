Middle River Regional Jail sees three COVID-19 inmate cases since March

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There have been three cases of COVID-19 at Middle River Regional Jail since March 9.

According to Jeffrey Newton, the jail’s superintendent, this includes two former inmates and one current inmate, who has since been cleared.

The jail’s director of operations, Major Eric Young, said they are diligent with health screenings for staff members to make sure no individuals with temperatures or COVID-19 symptoms are entering the facilities.

Young said if there is any question of a possible COVID-19 case, they’re taking precautions to isolate individuals, as well as new inmates.

“If you come in and you don’t have the [COVID-19] symptoms, we still place you in a separate housing area and monitor you for 72 hours prior to being transferred into general population,” Young said.

MRRJ inmate visitation resumed on July 1.

Masks and social distancing are required for the duration of the visit.

Only one visitor over 18-years-old and one child 17-years-old and younger are allowed to visit an inmate at a time.

Middle River Regional Jail will also have hand sanitizer available throughout the facility and staff will disinfect high-touch areas such as telephones and counter tops.

Visitors should not visit if thev’ve have had COVID-19 or any of its symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is suspected to have COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

