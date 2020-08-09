First Alert Forecast: Beautiful evening ahead of a hot and dry Monday

(WHSV) - Temperatures will stay hot for the beginning of the work week. Then, daily storm chances arrive especially by mid-week.

SUNDAY: A beautiful evening with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s, and lower humidity. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with areas of patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the morning in the 70s with areas of patchy fog. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Another quiet night for Monday night as mostly clear skies hang around with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

A hot day with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Temperatures in the morning will rise into the 70s. A hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise to around 90. Still not holding on to significant rain chances, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely develop in the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy and staying hot, highs around 90. A cold front will approach the area and stall out just to the north of us. This sets the stage up for more scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and beyond. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday we will see storm chance really increase as a cold front stalls out just to our north. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm and muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Very warm and humid for the day with partly cloudy skies. Cold front stays just to our north bringing more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

