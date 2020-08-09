GoFundMe campaign aims to help Staunton businesses raises $25k+

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As businesses recover from major flooding in Staunton, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to help them.

Debbie Irwin, the executive director of the Staunton Creative Community Fund, woke up to see several social media posts about the flooding and said it was her immediate reaction to help.

"These businesses have been devastated," Irwin told WHSV on Sunday afternoon. "I heard about cars going through windows and people swimming through downtown just to get to safety and knowing how much financial burden thats going to be put on them and their busineseses after going through COVID-19, we knew something had to be done and it had to be done quickly."

The page launched at 6:30 a.m. and as of 1:45 p.m. raised near $25,000.

“It just shows how supportive and welcoming and loving the Staunton community is,” said Irwin. “I know that there’s a lot of strife going on right now, but at the end of the day, the Staunton community wants to be so supportive of the small businesses because they know they are the people that create the communities we want to live in.”

There have been many people asking how they can volunteer downtown this morning. Here is an ever-changing, comprehensive... Posted by Staunton Downtown Development Association SDDA on Sunday, August 9, 2020

