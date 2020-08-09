Renovations delayed at Virginia Beach building of shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Renovations have been delayed at the municipal building in Virginia Beach where a mass shooting happened last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials don’t have enough money to pay for it now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter this week, the mayor of Virginia Beach asked the General Assembly to consider allocating $10 million toward the renovations. Employees who worked in the building where 12 people were killed have been working at home and in offices across the city.

