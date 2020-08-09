Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office is collecting more donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend is tax-free weekend and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is back in front of Walmart in Woodstock collecting donations.

The crew was out there two weeks ago collecting donations and said they need more supplies.

They handed out backpacks to families in need but ran out in just two hours. They are still in need of six hundred backpacks and are collecting any other school supplies and monetary donations.

Deputy Shane Bollinger said they have seen a good turn out from the community.

“It’s been a really good event so far and it’s been a lot of positive, people have been really positive about it, helping us out. They really enjoy helping out with the kids in the community, so it’s been really good so far,” Bollinger said.

They will be out in front of the Walmart tomorrow collecting donations.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.