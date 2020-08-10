Advertisement

Admitted KKK leader who drove through crowd of protesters found guilty on multiple charges

Harry H. Rogers
Harry H. Rogers(Henrico Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An admitted KKK leader who drove through a crowd of protesters in Henrico in June has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Henrico Police say on June 7, Harry Rogers, 36, a Hanover County resident, drove his blue pickup truck into a crowd, injuring a cyclist. Initially, he was facing charges in connection with one protester, but after new video came to light, more charges were added.

[ Va. prosecutor: Man who drove through group of protesters is leader of KKK ]

Hate crimes were specifically added after a lead investigator in the case says KKK paraphernalia was found inside Rogers’ residence and in his car, including his robe and his Klan bible.

Rogers was found guilty of four misdemeanor assault charges but the judge did not convict Rogers on the hate-crime enhancement charges. The judge said the fact that the victims were white didn’t fit the hate-crime charges.

However, three attempted malicious wounding charges were certified to the grand jury for a Sept. 14 court date.

Rogers was previously denied bond by a judge on June 25 who said he “chose” to make his actions.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia ABC launches online program aimed at preventing substance abuse

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has launched a new program online that aims to prevent substance abuse among middle school-age students.

State

New grant program would help Richmond businesses damaged during riots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
The Stoney administration is asking Richmond City Council to put aside $500,000 to help businesses recover from damage sustained in recent riots.

Local

Virginia Humanities moving into Charlottesville’s Dairy Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Virginia Humanities is setting up in the Dairy Market and the move is largely focused around one word: accessibility.

State

Virginia Tech: COVID-19 lab ready to test thousands of student samples

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Early, NBC29
Virginia Tech says its COVID-19 Lab is ready to test students as they begin to return to campus this week.

Latest News

State

Four charged in gruesome animal abuse case caught on camera

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Four people have been arrested and charged in a gruesome animal abuse case in Spotsylvania County.

Medical Monday

Medical Monday - August 10

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Staunton businesses taking stock after flooding causes widespread damage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Many businesses in Staunton had already been struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and now are facing the prospect of rebuilding after flash flooding late Saturday night.

Local

Harrisonburg’s Little Grill Collective reopens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Little Grill Collective is open for takeout orders only, Thursday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with a shortened menu.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 663 on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, August 10, 1,368,395 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia, with 100,749 positive cases.

News

Staunton Kiwanis Club donates food to the community

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
The Staunton Kiwanis Club is making the most of the Covid-19 pandemic, by giving back to those in need.