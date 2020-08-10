Admitted KKK leader who drove through crowd of protesters found guilty on multiple charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An admitted KKK leader who drove through a crowd of protesters in Henrico in June has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Henrico Police say on June 7, Harry Rogers, 36, a Hanover County resident, drove his blue pickup truck into a crowd, injuring a cyclist. Initially, he was facing charges in connection with one protester, but after new video came to light, more charges were added.

[ Va. prosecutor: Man who drove through group of protesters is leader of KKK ]

Hate crimes were specifically added after a lead investigator in the case says KKK paraphernalia was found inside Rogers’ residence and in his car, including his robe and his Klan bible.

THIS MORNING➡️I brought additional charges against KKK leader who drove truck into protestors. After more than 2 dozen witnesses were interviewed, I’m charging the strongest form of assault and hate crimes permitted under Virginia law. FULL STATEMENT⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7kWacLVF1i — Shannon Taylor (@ShannonTaylorVA) June 25, 2020

Rogers was found guilty of four misdemeanor assault charges but the judge did not convict Rogers on the hate-crime enhancement charges. The judge said the fact that the victims were white didn’t fit the hate-crime charges.

However, three attempted malicious wounding charges were certified to the grand jury for a Sept. 14 court date.

Rogers was previously denied bond by a judge on June 25 who said he “chose” to make his actions.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.