Advertisement

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Antonio Banderas arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Banderas says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine. The Spanish actor announced his positive test on Instagram on Monday.
Antonio Banderas arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Banderas says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine. The Spanish actor announced his positive test on Instagram on Monday.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and "making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm."

"I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from," wrote Banderas.

View this post on Instagram

Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.

A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on

A spokeperson for Banderas didn't immediate respond to messages Monday.

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain & Glory.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Money offered for info on former ‘Tiger King’ star husband

Updated: moments ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King,” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

National

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

National

Explosion rips through Baltimore neighborhood

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Explosion levels homes, killing at least 1 and injuring 3.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By THALIA BEATY
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

State

New grant program would help Richmond businesses damaged during riots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
The Stoney administration is asking Richmond City Council to put aside $500,000 to help businesses recover from damage sustained in recent riots.

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

Local

Virginia Humanities moving into Charlottesville’s Dairy Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Virginia Humanities is setting up in the Dairy Market and the move is largely focused around one word: accessibility.