First Alert Forecast: Dry Monday before storm chances return

(WHSV) - Temperatures will be hot to start out the week with not as humid conditions. As the week progresses, storm chances go up along with humidity.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Mostly sunny throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Mostly clear skies are expected for Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog developing in the late overnight hours.

Hot but not as humid today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s with more humidity. Mostly sunny for the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon hours and hanging around into the evening. Not everyone sees rain. Highs will be right around 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop across our area and hang around for the afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A warm and muggy morning with temperatures starting out in the 70s. Partly cloudy to start the day. Highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will approach our area and stall out. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Storm chances continue with the cold front still stalled out. Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday but cooler with highs around 80.

