Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Dry Monday before storm chances return

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Temperatures will be hot to start out the week with not as humid conditions. As the week progresses, storm chances go up along with humidity.

MONDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Mostly sunny throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Mostly clear skies are expected for Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog developing in the late overnight hours.

Hot but not as humid today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Hot but not as humid today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s with more humidity. Mostly sunny for the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon hours and hanging around into the evening. Not everyone sees rain. Highs will be right around 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop across our area and hang around for the afternoon and evening.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop across our area and hang around for the afternoon and evening.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A warm and muggy morning with temperatures starting out in the 70s. Partly cloudy to start the day. Highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will approach our area and stall out. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Storm chances continue with the cold front still stalled out. Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday but cooler with highs around 80.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather - August 10

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful evening ahead of a hot and dry Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Temperatures will stay hot for the beginning of the work week. Then, daily storm chances arrive especially by mid-week.

Local

Staunton recovering after major flooding on Saturday night

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The City of Staunton is recovering after major flash flooding on Saturday night.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances go down for now...

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:46 AM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Temperatures heating up for the weekend and next week. Mainly dry over the next few days but storms do make their return by mid-week.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on the rise

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
A stalled front remains nearby through Saturday until it lifts north Sunday as a warm front. This means continuing rain chances for the weekend. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Isaias which may bring more rain to the region early next week.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Weather

Perseid Meteor shower peaks soon

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
One of the most impressive meteor showers will be peaking soon

Weather

Looking at Thursday’s damage, a tornado or not

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Summary of storm damage Thursday, August 6

News

Strong thunderstorms roar through the valley

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
A front will remain stalled near the area today, several rounds of slow moving showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The front will clear the area leading to a fairly quiet weekend with plenty of sunshine. FRIDAY: Slow moving scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. High winds are possible in any storm along with torrential rain. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out with damaging winds the main threat. Heavy rainfall in storms can lead to flooding again, especially in some extremely saturated areas. Not going to rule out a tornado, especially with the front nearby. Rivers and creeks are already high after rain the last two days. Please be aware that creeks and rivers can rise quickly. Turning partly cloudy for the rest of the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog again.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast