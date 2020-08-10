Harrisonburg’s Little Grill Collective reopens

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Since early March, Harrisonburg’s Little Grill Collective has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they are now back open, as of Thursday, August 6.

Although the decision to reopen was almost as scary as it was to close the doors, the owners say they are happy to be back serving the community.

"We're actually really excited, and it's been just such a great couple of days," one of LGC's six owners, Gillian Ritter, said. "The community's been really really supportive so it's really nice to see some of our regulars again and not hug them even though we want to."

For now, Little Grill Collective is open for takeout orders only, Thursday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with a shortened menu.

Ritter says the hope is to eventually be opened for dine-in in the fall, but being a small restaurant, there is still a lot to figure out to remain safe and socially distant while serving customers inside.

To place an order, you can call 540-434-3594 or click on this link to order online: https://app1.restolabs.com/onlineorder/littlegrillcollective

