Advertisement

James Harris, a wrestler known as Kamala, dies

James Harris, who wrestled as Kamala, has died at the age of 70, the WWE announced Sunday night.
James Harris, who wrestled as Kamala, has died at the age of 70, the WWE announced Sunday night.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - James Harris, who wrestled as Kamala, has died at the age of 70, the WWE announced Sunday night.

Wearing face paint, Harris thrilled fans as the “Ugandan Giant” in the WWE, Mid-South Wrestling, WCW and World Class Championship Wrestling.

He battled wrestling superstars like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant during the heyday of what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation in the 80s.

A cause of death was not provided.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protests continue in Portland as some decry violence

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Many in the city had hoped for calm after federal agents sent by the Trump administration began to withdraw more than a week ago.

National Politics

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans named by the ministry exactly equals the number of Hong Kong and Chinese officials placed on a sanctions list by the U.S. last week over a crackdown on opposition voices in Hong Kong.

National

Hong Kong media mogul, 6 others arrested under national security law

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
According to police, the seven were arrested on mutiple charges, including collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiracy to commit fraud.

National

US passes 5 million known coronavirus cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
More than 44% of the known COVID-19 cases come from five states: California, Florida, Texas, New York and Georgia.

Latest News

National

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases up to 100,086

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Harrisonburg’s Cat’s Cradle seeks donations for annual Summertime Challenge

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Local beekeeper wants to remind people bees are beneficial to our agriculture

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Residents in the city of Staunton are working to clean up damage from Saturday night’s flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

GoFundMe campaign aims to help Staunton businesses raises $25k+

Updated: 1 hours ago