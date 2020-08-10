JMU transfers Amos and Atariwa joining UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU’s Adeeb Atariwah and D’Angelo Amos entered the transfer portal earlier this week and have already found a new home staying in Virginia.

Both grad-transfers will suit up for the Virginia Cavaliers for their final seasons of eligibility.

Atariwah, a defensive-lineman, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Friday, before tweeting Sunday he’d be playing in Charlottesville this season.

Excited to announce that I will be attending THE University of Virginia to continue my football and academic career! I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process easy. Looking forward to being apart of the Cavalier culture 🧡💙WAHOOWA pic.twitter.com/DKH7JuYyze — adeeb (@adeebatariwa) August 9, 2020

Atariwa had 52 tackles and 13 tackles for loss in his 2019 campaign with James Madison.

Later in the day Sunday, UVA announced Amos’ intent to play for the Cavaliers in 2020 after he tweeted he’d be entering the transfer portal Wednesday night.

WE are not DONE in the 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 ...



Welcome D’Angelo Amos (@@AlmostfAMOS_)👏 to the UVA 🏈 Family ‼️#GoHoos | #THEStandard — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 9, 2020

Amos played safety and returned punts as a Duke. He was a member of the all-CAA first team in 2019 as both a safety and punt returner.

UVA is scheduled to open up its season Sept. 11 against VMI.

