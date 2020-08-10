Advertisement

Liberty University appoints new acting president

Courtesy Liberty University(Courtesy Liberty University)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Liberty University announced on Monday that Chairman Jerry Prevo will serve as the acting president of the university, following the August 7 announcement that President Jerry Falwell, Jr. agreed to an indefinite leave of absence.

According to a news release from Liberty University, Acting President Prevo expects to work from the Lynchburg campus starting on Monday, August 17, one week before the fall semester begins for students.

Prevo also stepped aside from his role as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees while he serves as Acting President.

“We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated, " Prevo said. “Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.”

Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board Chairman since 2003, according to the release. He recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska after serving the community for 47 years.

On August 7, Jerry Falwell Jr. took an indefinite leave of absence as the leader of the university. Earlier in the week, Falwell apologized on social media for a since-deleted photo he posted showing him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and his arm around a young woman in a similar pose.

