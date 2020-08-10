Local beekeeper wants to remind people bees are beneficial to our agriculture

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During the warmer months, we can see a lot of bees in our area and one local bee-keeper wants to remind everyone they are not something to fear.

Tom Knapp, of Knapp’s Bees, has his honey bees on agriculturally zoned land in Harrisonburg.

Each beehive could have anywhere from thirty to fifty-thousand bees.

Bees produce honey to keep them going through the winter months. And this time of year nectar is not flowing very strongly, so they’ll be attracted to any sort of sugar you have out.

Knapp says the bees are very beneficial to the city.

“Honey bees are important in our city because of their pollination. What they do for flowering plants, for agriculture whether it be melons, apples, that type of thing,” Knapp said.

Knapp wants to remind people honey bees are not aggressive in nature and never swat at them. Simply leave them “bee.”

If you are interested in learning more about honey bees, Knapp suggests finding a mentor or joining a group like the “Shenandoah Valley Beekeepers Association.”

