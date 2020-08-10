New grant program would help Richmond businesses damaged during riots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Stoney administration is asking Richmond City Council to put aside $500,000 to help businesses recover from damage sustained in recent riots.

The Business Recovery Grant Program would include one-time grants to eligible businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial property owners to fix the damage, including window repair, graffiti removal and more.

“Though many protests have been peaceful, sporadic nights of severe property damage have hurt our small business community,” said Mayor Stoney. “These grants will help those establishments get back on their feet and send a message to the owners and employees of those businesses that they’re heard, they’re valued and we’re in this together.”

The grants will be a reimbursement of expenses paid to repair property destruction during the recent civil unrest. The maximum grant award is $10,000 for a single commercial property address.

The city’s Commercial Area Revitalization Effort (CARE) Program is the proposed funding source for the one-time grant program. The normal CARE Program grants will not be impacted by the creation of the one-time grant program.

If City Council approves the program during its meeting on Aug. 10, applications would open electronically on Aug. 13.

