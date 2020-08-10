Advertisement

Residents in the city of Staunton are working to clean up damage from Saturday night’s flooding

Hickman house in downtown Staunton
Hickman house in downtown Staunton(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Staunton is working hard today to repair any damages made by Saturday’s rain.

Cindy Hickman lives in downtown Staunton and saw significant damage to her home.

“The whole foundation of the house, it’s just, it’s a devastating thing to wake up to. It’s just frightening to think how it just happens in a blink,” Hickman said.

Hickman said the rain washed away part of her home’s foundation. The extensive rain led to flooding in many areas across the city.

“As we looked around, we could tell the water had been up over our porch and was residing at that point. We could tell that you know, our neighbors had been flooded, that cars had been pushed by the water into other buildings,” Hickman said.

Hickman and her family are working to remove about four feet of water and mud from the home.

“Oh I can’t express to you how much mud’s down there. The whole side yard is now in our basement,” Hickman said.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding might be complicated.

“We’ll have to think about everything. Anybody that could help us, we’ll have to think about their safety,” Hickman said.

Hickman said her family cannot stay in their house for a while and are grateful for the support system they have during this time.

“We’re lucky to have good friends, a wonderful support network, family. People have offered us places to stay and we’ll figure something out,” Hickman said.

