Advertisement

Roanoke church preschool director indicted for embezzling money

Keisha Christley embezzled money from this preschool on Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke
Keisha Christley embezzled money from this preschool on Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Months after a Roanoke preschool shut down, a former employee is charged with embezzlement, leading to the financial collapse of the preschool program at a local church.

The Roanoke Grand Jury issued an indictment for Keisha Christley for embezzling from the preschool at St. Marks’ Lutheran Church on Franklin Road in southwest Roanoke. Christley was the director of the preschool and was arrested August 7.

She allegedly stole money from the school sometime between January 2016 and March of this year. It’s unclear how much she is accused of embezzling.

The church’s pastor, James Armentrout, sent a letter to the church community April 16 announcing the preschool’s closure because it was no longer financially-sustainable. Then, he sent another note August 3, saying previous financial issues along with the embezzlement is why the preschool had to shut down for good.

Armentrout did not want to speak on camera at this time, but he wrote to WDBJ7: "Keisha is someone with whom we have formed a relationship. When that bond is broken it hurts. We pray for her and her family and trust the judicial system to be fair and just for us all."

The court has set bond for Christley at $1,500.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: moments ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

National

TSA officers finding more guns at checkpoints in spite of less travelers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Transportation Security Administration officers found three-times as many guns in carry-on bags this past July compared to the same month last year in 2019, in spite of fewer travelers.

Local

Staunton neighbors begin cleaning up from weekend flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Neighbors in Staunton are picking up the pieces after flooding tore through their community Saturday, August 8.

State

Admitted KKK leader who drove through crowd of protesters found guilty on multiple charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
An admitted KKK leader who drove through a crowd of protesters in Henrico in June has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Latest News

State

Virginia ABC launches online program aimed at preventing substance abuse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has launched a new program online that aims to prevent substance abuse among middle school-age students.

State

New grant program would help Richmond businesses damaged during riots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
The Stoney administration is asking Richmond City Council to put aside $500,000 to help businesses recover from damage sustained in recent riots.

Local

Virginia Humanities moving into Charlottesville’s Dairy Market

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Virginia Humanities is setting up in the Dairy Market and the move is largely focused around one word: accessibility.

State

Virginia Tech: COVID-19 lab ready to test thousands of student samples

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Early, NBC29
Virginia Tech says its COVID-19 Lab is ready to test students as they begin to return to campus this week.

State

Four charged in gruesome animal abuse case caught on camera

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Four people have been arrested and charged in a gruesome animal abuse case in Spotsylvania County.

Medical Monday

Medical Monday - August 10

Updated: 5 hours ago