Virginia Humanities moving into Charlottesville’s Dairy Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Humanities is setting up in the new Dairy Market and the move is largely focused around one word: accessibility.

The nonprofit has a mission to help Virginians better understand each other by exploring the commonwealth’s history, culture, and traditions. While it helps people across Virginia, this new move will specifically help people in Charlottesville better access its resources.

“Both from the ADA perspective, but also even as we begin to think about building our paid internship program, having students come out there to work on the book festival, to work on Encyclopedia Virginia, to work on our radio programs,” Virginia Humanities Executive Director Matthew Gibson said.

The nonprofit is also planning and hopeful the Virginia Festival of the Book will take place next March after this year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dairy Market is expected to open sometime in the fall.

