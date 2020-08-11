“Black is Beautiful” Billboard put up in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new billboard up in the city of Charlottesville has a simple message, “Black is Beautiful”.

The new billboard, that is located near the intersection of High Street and 250, is part of the Black is Beautiful campaign. Virginia Union University professors Ricky and Whitney Parker created and developed the campaign through their company Dream For Purpose.

The Parker’s said they came up with the idea after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They want to start a greater conversation and dialogue within communities.

“We wanted to do something that was very encouraging to the black community. As well as creating something that would be very inclusive and educate those who have never heard this term where it may just be something to open their eyes to something they have never seen or thought of,” said Parker.

The sign went up to coincide with the third anniversary of the Unite the Right Rally and will be up all month. This is the third sign like this they have put up in Virginia, and they have plans to put up more signs across the state.

