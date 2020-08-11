City of Staunton update on flood response efforts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding.

The Queen City is under a state of emergency due to the effects of the flooding.

Mayor Andrea Oakes weighed in on if this were to happen again.

“It’s best to just stay home because their safety is number one,” Oakes said. “Vehicles can be replaced, their contents can be replaced. Our citizens are priceless. We cannot replace a human life.”

City manager Steven Rosenberg reflected Oakes’ comments, also hoping people report if more issues come about.

“If they will continue to communicate with us by calling the publicized number or emailing the publicized email address,” Rosenberg said, “we want to be made aware of issues that need to be addressed and we will do so as quickly as we can.”

The latest from Staunton is all streets are open, but some sidewalks remain closed. Fees at city-operated parking facilities will be postponed until Aug. 17. Flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill for free.

You can report any flood damage to the city by calling 540-432-3960.

Mayor Oakes also said she hopes to receive funding to help the city’s healing, as well as its businesses.

