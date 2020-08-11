First Alert Forecast: A hot week ahead with flooding possible

(WHSV) - Temperatures will be hot for the week but not humid. Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms, much more widespread for the end of the week and the weekend. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week.

TUESDAY: A nice morning as temperatures rise into the 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees rain. Best time frame is from about 1-8pm. Any storm can be slow moving leading to locally heavy rainfall. Flooding is possible depending on where these storms pop up.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday's forecast (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A warm and muggy morning in the 70s, but plenty of sunshine. Turning partly to mostly cloudy for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s but feeling more humid.

A cold front will approach our area from the north and stall out.

This will bring a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm can be slow moving leading to locally heavy rainfall and possibly flooding depending on which area sees a storm.

Scattered showers and storms through about midnight. Then mostly cloudy overnight with areas of fog. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

More rain this week will lead to flooding (WHSV)

FLOODING THREAT: The stalled front remains to our north through the end of the week and the weekend. This will lead to more widespread rain and storms each day. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high, the flooding threat will increase for the end of the week and the weekend. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By the weekend we are likely looking at several inches of rain.

THURSDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s. A few peaks of sun early but mainly cloudy for the day. Widespread showers and thunderstorms for the day with locally heavy rainfall at times. Highs around 80 but fluctuating into the 70s with rain. Cloudy with showers for much of the night. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog.

FRIDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Staying cloud with widespread showers and thunderstorms for the day with locally heavy rainfall at times. Highs around 80 but fluctuating into the 70s with rain. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog.

WEEKEND: Right now continuing rain and storm chances look to remain in the forecast through the weekend. Flooding and flash flooding remains a concern.

