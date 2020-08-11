Grant County COVID-19 cases jump from 15 to 122 in less than a month

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — Grant County’s COVID-19 cases skyrocketed recently. The Grant County Health Department said cases went from 15 to 122 in just a month.

According to the health department, 111 COVID-19 cases have recovered and one remains hospitalized.

An outbreak at a local church has been resolved, however, health officials continue to monitor an outbreak at the Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center.

“The guidelines are that they have to test every seven days once there’s an outbreak identified in a long term care facility.,” Sandria Glassock, with the Grant County Health Department, said. “They have to test every seven days until they have 14 days with no new positives.”

Glasscock said the last round of testing at the Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center came back with 30 cases between staff and residents. She said they haven’t released the most recent case numbers to the public yet.

