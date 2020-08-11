Gypsy Hill Park hit hard by this weekend’s flooding in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, volunteers and crews with the city of Staunton were out at Gypsy Hill Park surveying damage from this weekend’s flooding.

Saturday night’s flooding impacted several parts of the park including playgrounds, sidewalks, baseball fields and even the duck pond.

“The west end of the park from there, forward all the way to the duck pond and bandstand area, is where we received significant damage,” Chris Tuttle, with Staunton Parks and Recreation, said.

Multiple fences around the baseball fields had been mangled and torn down, the parks pool overflowed with runoff water and playground equipment had been mowed down.

“The Gypsy Express mini-train received significant damage from under wash, the tracks are now exposed and fencing is torn down,” Tuttle said.

Volunteers with the Gypsy Express were out clearing the tracks and clearing up debris. Wade Haislip, who maintains the railway, said this is the third time in recent years that part of the foundation under the tracks had washed away.

“I couldn’t believe it. The track has moved over we’ve got to jack it up to put the riff-raff under there the track,” Haislip said. " At this part right here coming out of the tunnel its bent.”

The train has not been in service this year due to COVID-19 but because of the damage, the train will have to stay at the station longer.

“We’ve got a contractor that’s going to do the major work putting all this rock back but we’ll be here to help him,” Haislip said.

Tuttle said the departments plan is to clean up the debris this week in the park and make an assessment of the financial damage.

