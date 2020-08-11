Advertisement

Harrisonburg auctioning off surplus items

Fire truck
Fire truck(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, the city of Harrisonburg has some, but it is probably not what you’d expect.

“It’s the easiest way for us to get those back out into the market and recover some of those costs,” Michael Parks, director of communications for the city, said.

Every year cities across the country re-purpose used items that are no longer needed and open them up to the public.

“An item we are no longer in need of or if it’s a vehicle, the city will have policies for how many miles or how many years we put on a vehicle before it gets to the end of its life for us, but it could still be used for others,” Parks said.

Right now a firetruck, dump truck and two police cars are stored at the city’s transportation building and some cars are even being used for city WiFi in the time being.

“We park it in the community. People can get on the internet to do their schoolwork and then once that’s over we’ll be able to take those vehicles and put them back out into the auction,” Parks said.

But it’s not just vehicles, there’s a little bit of everything for auction.

“Everything from furniture to parks and rec equipment to, we’re even auctioning off some of the wood that has been taken from Westover Park that people can reclaim and use for projects,” Parks said.

All of the money earned goes back to the city budget.

“If at the end of their life for us, we can put those things back into the market, recoup some of those costs back into our budget. That’s less tax payer dollars we have to use for other things,” Parks said.

You can see all of the items listed at https://publicsurplus.com/sms/harrisonburg,va/list/current?slth=&sma=&orgid=14018&sorg=&page=0&sortBy=id

