Harrisonburg City Council set to review proposed ordinance limiting gatherings to 50 people

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City council is considering an ordinance to limit the number of people at gatherings to 50 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance would be in effect for 60 days unless extended by the council.

There are some exemptions such as religious activities, weddings, and any expressive activities with the purpose to exercise one’s rights.

Other areas like Charlottesville, Blacksburg, and Radford have or are considering similar situations.

The penalties for violations include fines for all involved, up to $500 for the owner and $250 for any attendees. There is also the potential for misdemeanors, but those charges would not be placed unless a warning is given first by law enforcement.

If passed this would go into effect tonight at midnight and would go through October 12th unless extended by the council.

