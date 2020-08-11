Advertisement

Harrisonburg city schools ready to make sure students have meals this fall

Early said they will still be offering some food favorites for students they normally offer throughout the year.
Early said they will still be offering some food favorites for students they normally offer throughout the year.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — While classes will be virtual for most students in Harrisonburg City Public schools this fall, the school division is still planning on feeding all of their students.

This year, each student in the friendly city will be given free breakfast and lunch no matter their family’s financial background. This is a part of the Community Eligibility Provision program that was implemented in some schools last year.

Households will not need to submit an application for the program to receive meals at no charge.

Andrea Early, director of school nutrition, said that this past weekend, surveys were sent out to families for this upcoming school year. Some of those questions involved how the division can give out the meals with most students staying at home.

She said parents can pick up multiple meals per student on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the school location of their choice.

If parents are unable to pick up the meals, a week’s worth of meals can be delivered via bus routes on Wednesday afternoon.

“If students are learning in person, if they are learning virtually, or even if we are going to work with some child care providers in the area to provide meals we know that our kids can’t learn if they’re hungry, " Early said.

She said this year’s summer meal programs have seen an increase likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. That program will end on Thursday.

A variety of meals will be served to students and the division’s nutrition team will be laying out more of their fall plan over the next two weeks.

Meals will again be served on Sept. 1, the second day of school. There are resources to find a source of meals during this off period on the school divisions website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Harrisonburg City Council set to review proposed ordinance limiting gatherings to 50 people

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Harrisonburg City council is considering an ordinance to limit the number of people at gatherings to 50 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Local restaurant owner claims Sen. Amanda Chase threatened to sue over mask policy

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A Harrisonburg restaurant owner shared a post on Facebook on Monday that claimed state Senator Amanda Chase threatened to sue the restaurant over their mask policy.

News

Harrisonburg auctioning off surplus items

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, the city of Harrisonburg has some, but it is probably not what you’d expect.

Latest News

Local

Grant County COVID-19 cases jump from 15 to 122 in less than a month

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
According to the health department, 111 COVID-19 cases have recovered and one remains hospitalized.

Local

Town of Luray receives $25,000 for ‘Get Out of Your Car in Luray’ initiative

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that 18 communities in Virginia will receive $288,000 in Virginia Main Street grants as a part of Virginia’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy.

Local

Petco Foundation awards $40,000 to Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to implement new lifesaving programs to save the lives of cats and kittens in the community.

Local

Massanutten Regional Library experiences increase in virtual visits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
After shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massanutten Regional Library experienced an increase in virtual visits compared to last year.

State

Liberty cancels 2020 Commencement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Commencement was scheduled for Sept. 11-12, 2020

State

Richmond man wins $200k during grocery store trip with mom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
A trip to the grocery store with his mother turned out to be the trip of a lifetime for a Richmond man.