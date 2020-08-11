Harrisonburg city schools ready to make sure students have meals this fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — While classes will be virtual for most students in Harrisonburg City Public schools this fall, the school division is still planning on feeding all of their students.

This year, each student in the friendly city will be given free breakfast and lunch no matter their family’s financial background. This is a part of the Community Eligibility Provision program that was implemented in some schools last year.

Households will not need to submit an application for the program to receive meals at no charge.

Andrea Early, director of school nutrition, said that this past weekend, surveys were sent out to families for this upcoming school year. Some of those questions involved how the division can give out the meals with most students staying at home.

She said parents can pick up multiple meals per student on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the school location of their choice.

If parents are unable to pick up the meals, a week’s worth of meals can be delivered via bus routes on Wednesday afternoon.

“If students are learning in person, if they are learning virtually, or even if we are going to work with some child care providers in the area to provide meals we know that our kids can’t learn if they’re hungry, " Early said.

She said this year’s summer meal programs have seen an increase likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. That program will end on Thursday.

A variety of meals will be served to students and the division’s nutrition team will be laying out more of their fall plan over the next two weeks.

Meals will again be served on Sept. 1, the second day of school. There are resources to find a source of meals during this off period on the school divisions website.

