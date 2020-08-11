Harrisonburg’s Larkin Arts set to close

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Downtown Harrisonburg art studio, Larkin Arts, announced on it's Facebook page Tuesday, August 11, 2020, that they will be closing.

In the post, owners Valerie Smith and Scott Whitten say, "Our lease is up next month and we are simply unable to afford the terms at our current location while sustaining our business during this unpredictable and challenging time..."

They continue by saying, "Harrisonburg, WE LOVE YOU. We will miss you so dearly. But, we hope to be back soon!"

Owners say Larkin Arts is set to close by September 30th, 2020. In the meantime, you can help them out!

In the Facebook post, Larkin Arts lists four points in which the public can help out during this tough time.

They are, as taken directly from the post:

1. We will have some huge sales over the next 7 weeks! Stay tuned for the calendar of discounts. Shopping for your supplies is a wonderful way to help us make our transition and save for the next phase. We will also have some equipment and furniture for sale, as well as some odds and ends, so all inquiries are welcome and we'll try to post online as soon as possible.

2. We have started a fund that is solely for reopening so if you would like to contribute directly to that, please contact us and we'll give you details. We will also keep you posted on social media.

3. We need a place to store some things! Several folks have offered small areas in their garage or basement and honestly that would be so nice! But if you know of any warehouse or office space that might be free or inexpensive, having easy access to many of our items together will be helpful, as would a staging area to process some supply orders a few times per semester.

4. We will try to do most of the moving ourselves, but there are some bigger items that we will need some assistance to move if you’ve got the back for it! Email info@larkinarts.com if you can volunteer or contact one of us directly.

To see the full post, visit Larkin Arts’ Facebook page.

