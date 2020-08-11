Advertisement

LA sheriff concerned after deputies detain 3 Black teens at gunpoint

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles County sheriff said Monday he has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three Black teenagers at gunpoint after the mother of one said the youths had been threatened by a man holding a knife.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a social media post that he had seen a video of the incident — which was uploaded by one of the teen’s mothers to her Instagram profile last week — and that the matter is being investigated.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the trio were teenagers. Deputy Juanita Navarro, a spokeswoman for the department, said the youths were not arrested during the incident Friday and had been released at the scene.

Tammi Collins wrote on Instagram that her son was sitting with friends at a bus stop in the Santa Clarita Valley when a man asked them if they had any drugs and then tried to steal their belongings. She said the man then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them.

Collins wrote that bystanders called police to help the boys, though she wrote that apparently one caller reported that the teens were attacking the man.

Navarro said a caller reported that two Black men in their early 20s had struck a man with a skateboard.

The 11-minute video Collins posted shows at least three deputies pointing their guns at the teens — including one deputy who had a long gun. The teens obeyed the deputies' commands to back up with their hands up and knelt on the ground to be handcuffed.

Bystanders shouted at the officers that the teens didn't do anything.

The bystanders also tried to advise the teens as they were being detained, saying "keep your hands up, keep your hands up!" as well as "just listen to them and it'll be over soon" and "don't answer any questions until your mom gets there."

After the teens were handcuffed, the deputies argued with the crowd over what happened and what the callers reported.

"If they weren't doing wrong, we wouldn't be here," one deputy said.

Navarro said deputies could not find the man.

It was not clear if Collins recorded the video but she wrote that she didn't know how she could help her son in the aftermath.

“This is something my son and his friends will never forget,” she wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bystanders outraged as Calif. police detain 3 Black teens who were allegedly assaulted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The sheriff says the incident is being investigated. The teens were not arrested and were released at the scene.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

News

City of Staunton update on flood response efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

News

A hot week ahead with flooding possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
Temperatures will be hot for the week but not humid. Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms, much more widespread for the end of the week and the weekend. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. MONDAY: An isolated shower through about 8pm. Best chance is going to be across higher terrain. Activity will be very limited and the majority of the area will be dry. Clear skies for this evening with temperatures staying in the 80s. A great night to check out the Perseid meteor shower. Refreshing overnight with lows round 60 for the Potomac Highlands. In the low to mid 60s for the Valley with a little patchy haze into early Tuesday.

News

Virtual Start to classes in Staunton

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

City of Staunton update on flood response efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding. The Queen City is under a state of emergency due to the effects of the flooding. Mayor Andrea Oakes weighed in on if this were to happen again. “It’s best to just stay home because their safety is number one,” Oakes said. “Vehicles can be replaced, their contents can be replaced. Our citizens are priceless. We cannot replace a human life.” City manager Steven Rosenberg reflected Oakes’ comments, also hoping people report if more issues come about. “If they will continue to communicate with us by calling the publicized number or emailing the publicized email address,” Rosenberg said, “we want to be made aware of issues that need to be addressed and we will do so as quickly as we can.” The latest from Staunton is all streets are open, but some sidewalks remain closed. Fees at city-operated parking facilities will be postponed until Aug. 17. Flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill for free. You can report any flood damage to the city by calling 540-432-3960. Mayor Oakes also said she hopes to receive funding to help the city’s healing, as well as its businesses.

News

Liberty University appoints new acting president

Updated: 2 hours ago
Liberty University announced on Monday that Chairman Jerry Prevo will serve as the acting president of the university, following the August 7 announcement that President Jerry Falwell, Jr. agreed to an indefinite leave of absence. According to a news release from Liberty University, Acting President Prevo expects to work from the Lynchburg campus starting on Monday, August 17, one week before the fall semester begins for students. Prevo also stepped aside from his role as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees while he serves as Acting President. “We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated, " Prevo said. “Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.” Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board Chairman since 2003, according to the release. He recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska after serving the community for 47 years. On August 7, Jerry Falwell Jr. took an indefinite leave of absence as the leader of the university. Earlier in the week, Falwell apologized on social media for a since-deleted photo he posted showing him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and his arm around a young woman in a similar pose.

News

Protesters march in Luray asking for Mayor Presgraves to resign

Updated: 2 hours ago