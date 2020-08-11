Advertisement

Luray mayor appologizes for Facebook post at town council meeting

By John Hood
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Luray, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens of residents packed Luray Town Council Chambers Monday night, as Mayor Barry Presgraves apologized after making a racially insensitive Facebook post last week.

Monday’s town council meeting started with an apology by the mayor who said in part:

“I’m making a deep apology to all people of color and women for passing off deep meaning and warn out racial stereotypes as humor that isn’t funny. I know fully understand how hard and hurtful it is and I can and will do better and we can all do better. From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry and humbly ask for your forgiveness and your grace,” Presgraves said.

Close to 50 people waited outside the town hall for most of the evening to tell the mayor how they felt after he made the post that some say, left a scar on the community.

Due to social distancing guidelines, only 23 people were allowed into the council chambers at a time. Those waiting outside were allowed to come in during the public commenting period to express themselves.

Barbara Veney, a Luray resident, stood at the podium in front of the town council said in order for the community to heal Presgraves needs to resign.

“In order for us to move on look around the room right now and it’s because of their race I’m asking you today, Mr. Mayor that you step down in love because I love you and do the right thing,” Veney said.

Others said they did not believe what the mayor had posted was racist, and the conflict over the past week was nothing but a political battle.

“We need to move forward, I do not believe what Mr. Presgraves said was racist at all,” Dan Peterson, a Page County resident, said, “There is nothing in his background that should suggest that to me, this is nothing but manufactured outrage by councilwomen Leah Pence to get a political advantage.”

Audre King, a community leader in Luray, spoke with Presgraves about his actions last week and said he knows what Presgraves posted was racist but that the town needs to look at who they elect to represent the people.

“Knowing the relationship I have with him, this is not a racist man, nor does he have a racist heart, nor did he intend for his comment to be racist,” King said. “Although given the context they very much were.”

The town council later went into closed session to discuss a statement going forward regarding social media and how the town can heal.

Presgraves has said in the past that he will not resign and will finish his last three months of his term.

In order for Presgraves to be removed from office, he must resign or a petition to remove him must be created by citizens of the town. The town council has no power in removing elected officials.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Luray mayor appologizes for Facebook post at town council meeting

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Local

Virtual classes, declining demand could push gas prices even lower

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
With many school divisions moving to virtual classes AAA expects the price at the pump to drop once again.

News

Harrisonburg’s Little Grill Collective reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

Latest News

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

Updated: 7 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

News

City of Staunton offers update on flood response efforts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding.

News

A hot week ahead with flooding possible

Updated: 8 hours ago
Temperatures will be hot for the week but not humid. Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms, much more widespread for the end of the week and the weekend. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. MONDAY: An isolated shower through about 8pm. Best chance is going to be across higher terrain. Activity will be very limited and the majority of the area will be dry. Clear skies for this evening with temperatures staying in the 80s. A great night to check out the Perseid meteor shower. Refreshing overnight with lows round 60 for the Potomac Highlands. In the low to mid 60s for the Valley with a little patchy haze into early Tuesday.

News

Virtual Start to classes in Staunton

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

City of Staunton update on flood response efforts

Updated: 8 hours ago
The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding. The Queen City is under a state of emergency due to the effects of the flooding. Mayor Andrea Oakes weighed in on if this were to happen again. “It’s best to just stay home because their safety is number one,” Oakes said. “Vehicles can be replaced, their contents can be replaced. Our citizens are priceless. We cannot replace a human life.” City manager Steven Rosenberg reflected Oakes’ comments, also hoping people report if more issues come about. “If they will continue to communicate with us by calling the publicized number or emailing the publicized email address,” Rosenberg said, “we want to be made aware of issues that need to be addressed and we will do so as quickly as we can.” The latest from Staunton is all streets are open, but some sidewalks remain closed. Fees at city-operated parking facilities will be postponed until Aug. 17. Flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill for free. You can report any flood damage to the city by calling 540-432-3960. Mayor Oakes also said she hopes to receive funding to help the city’s healing, as well as its businesses.

News

Liberty University appoints new acting president

Updated: 8 hours ago
Liberty University announced on Monday that Chairman Jerry Prevo will serve as the acting president of the university, following the August 7 announcement that President Jerry Falwell, Jr. agreed to an indefinite leave of absence. According to a news release from Liberty University, Acting President Prevo expects to work from the Lynchburg campus starting on Monday, August 17, one week before the fall semester begins for students. Prevo also stepped aside from his role as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees while he serves as Acting President. “We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated, " Prevo said. “Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.” Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board Chairman since 2003, according to the release. He recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska after serving the community for 47 years. On August 7, Jerry Falwell Jr. took an indefinite leave of absence as the leader of the university. Earlier in the week, Falwell apologized on social media for a since-deleted photo he posted showing him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and his arm around a young woman in a similar pose.