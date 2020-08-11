Massanutten Regional Library experiences increase in virtual visits

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massanutten Regional Library experienced an increase in virtual visits compared to last year.

Virtual visits are up 35 percent and eBook checkouts are up 90 percent. To keep up with the demand, the library has increased the number of titles available and the limit on how many books can be checked out at a time.

Michael Evans, the director of advancement for the facility, said he has also seen an increase in visits from parents with small children.

“I think what the parents are doing is that, you know that- there’s- the kids are stuck at home. Everybody is sort of at home more than usual. And maybe some of the things that they were doing before, they are not able to do so the books take place of that,” Evans said.

The Library continues to welcome in-person visitors with social distancing and frequent cleaning measures in place. Books are quarantined for three days following their return to the library.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.