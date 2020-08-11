Advertisement

One arrested, two sought after armed robbery at Lynchburg Travelodge

(WIFR)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of the robbery at the Travelodge on Main Street just after 1:30 a.m. LPD said three men forced their way into a hotel room and assaulted two people inside.

The robbers were armed and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers located and arrested one suspect, 55-year-old Jerry Hancock, of Lynchburg. He is being charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, entering a dwelling to commit robbery and two counts of assault and battery.

The police department is still searching for the other two robbers, only described as “unknown males.”

Anyone with information or with video in the area of the crime is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

“Black is Beautiful” Billboard put up in Charlottesville

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Tony Franklin, NBC29
The new billboard, that is located near the intersection of High Street and 250, is part of the Black is Beautiful campaign.

State

CDC team is at federal immigration facility to address virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia’s governor says that a team of federal scientists has arrived at an immigration detention center in Farmville to address the worst coronavirus outbreak at any such facility in the nation.

News

Luray mayor appologizes for Facebook post at town council meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Virtual classes, declining demand could push gas prices even lower

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
With many school divisions moving to virtual classes AAA expects the price at the pump to drop once again.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg’s Little Grill Collective reopens

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

Updated: 12 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

State

Facing a return to the classroom, some teachers choose to resign

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Districts across our regions have had teachers resign, including Roanoke and Montgomery Counties.

News

City of Staunton offers update on flood response efforts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding.

News

A hot week ahead with flooding possible

Updated: 12 hours ago
Temperatures will be hot for the week but not humid. Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms, much more widespread for the end of the week and the weekend. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. MONDAY: An isolated shower through about 8pm. Best chance is going to be across higher terrain. Activity will be very limited and the majority of the area will be dry. Clear skies for this evening with temperatures staying in the 80s. A great night to check out the Perseid meteor shower. Refreshing overnight with lows round 60 for the Potomac Highlands. In the low to mid 60s for the Valley with a little patchy haze into early Tuesday.