Petco Foundation awards $40,000 to Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to implement new lifesaving programs to save the lives of cats and kittens in the community, according to a news release from the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The grant will be used to help the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA start a barn cat program and raise community awareness and share resources for community cats.

“We are so grateful to have the support of the Petco Foundation. Cats and kittens born outdoors account for the majority of intakes to our shelter. The Petco Foundation’s support of our lifesaving works allows us to focus on this at-risk population and help more animals,” said Huck Nawaz, Executive Director of Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

