Powerful derecho sweeps through the Midwest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A powerful line of severe storms is sweeping through the Midwest.

This line started very early Monday morning in South Dakota. Before sunrise, several wind gusts were reported between 50-70mph. The cluster of storms grew as it moved through eastern Nebraska, and Iowa.

Thinking about those in the farming community tonight. This is just a sampling of many cornfields across Iowa after the derecho moved through today. Absolutely devastating. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/PDwhNJUD7L — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) August 11, 2020

The line of storms grew as it moved through southern Wisconsin, Illinois and continued through Indiana, Michigan, and western Ohio. On the southern tip of the line, more storms developed across Missouri.

By 10:30 Monday night, the storm had traveled nearly 900 miles, leaving a path of damage. Hard hit Iowa suffered immense crop damage as the storms plowed their way through the corn belt. Here’s video of the powerful storm as it moved through Iowa:

Insane footage from the derecho moving through eastern Iowa this morning. This is from Belle Plaine, Iowa which is east of Des Moines but west of Cedar Rapids. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/nKdfonpveC — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) August 10, 2020

More than 1 million people are without power now.

Look at this storm report from IL. A 92mph gust PLUS

30 min of winds >50mph.

That is a powerhouse of a derecho.

More than 1 million without power pic.twitter.com/6DhpA9yHxD — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 11, 2020

Many in our area are familiar with the term ‘derecho’ after a powerful one swept across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic at the end of June in 2012.

So what exactly is a derecho? It’s a widespread, long-lasting powerful wind storm. Derechos are common across the Midwest and the Great Plains. It’s just that some (like the one in 2012) are more powerful than others. A cluster or complex of storms can be classified as a derecho if the damage path is at least 240 miles long and winds greater than 58mph (severe) for most of life of the storms.

These are photos from the storm in Illinois from our sister station WIFR in Rockford, IL.

So far this storm complex has traveled about 900 miles. Three weather stations in Iowa reported maximum wind gusts between 100 and 112 mph.

Shot of the shelf cloud before the #derecho hit. From our brief drive it looks like we weathered the storm pretty well. Thoughts go out to everyone who has storm damage!! #ilwx pic.twitter.com/aYEdLU2uQm — West Bureau Farms (@westbureaufarms) August 10, 2020

Here’s an image of grain silos completely crushed by the power of the wind in Iowa.

My god. A friend in eastern Iowa sent me this photo of grain silos near his house. This looks like Frank Gehry. #derecho #Iowa #IowaStorms pic.twitter.com/wlZqEpfj54 — Brad Masktastic (@Yeah_Brad_B) August 10, 2020

