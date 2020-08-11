Advertisement

Powerful derecho sweeps through the Midwest

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A powerful line of severe storms is sweeping through the Midwest.

This line started very early Monday morning in South Dakota. Before sunrise, several wind gusts were reported between 50-70mph. The cluster of storms grew as it moved through eastern Nebraska, and Iowa.

The line of storms grew as it moved through southern Wisconsin, Illinois and continued through Indiana, Michigan, and western Ohio. On the southern tip of the line, more storms developed across Missouri.

By 10:30 Monday night, the storm had traveled nearly 900 miles, leaving a path of damage. Hard hit Iowa suffered immense crop damage as the storms plowed their way through the corn belt. Here’s video of the powerful storm as it moved through Iowa:

More than 1 million people are without power now.

Many in our area are familiar with the term ‘derecho’ after a powerful one swept across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic at the end of June in 2012.

So what exactly is a derecho? It’s a widespread, long-lasting powerful wind storm. Derechos are common across the Midwest and the Great Plains. It’s just that some (like the one in 2012) are more powerful than others. A cluster or complex of storms can be classified as a derecho if the damage path is at least 240 miles long and winds greater than 58mph (severe) for most of life of the storms.

These are photos from the storm in Illinois from our sister station WIFR in Rockford, IL.

Caption

So far this storm complex has traveled about 900 miles. Three weather stations in Iowa reported maximum wind gusts between 100 and 112 mph.

Here’s an image of grain silos completely crushed by the power of the wind in Iowa.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

Updated: 13 minutes ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

News

City of Staunton update on flood response efforts

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding.

News

A hot week ahead with flooding possible

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Temperatures will be hot for the week but not humid. Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms, much more widespread for the end of the week and the weekend. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. MONDAY: An isolated shower through about 8pm. Best chance is going to be across higher terrain. Activity will be very limited and the majority of the area will be dry. Clear skies for this evening with temperatures staying in the 80s. A great night to check out the Perseid meteor shower. Refreshing overnight with lows round 60 for the Potomac Highlands. In the low to mid 60s for the Valley with a little patchy haze into early Tuesday.

News

Virtual Start to classes in Staunton

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

News

City of Staunton update on flood response efforts

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The City of Staunton provided an update Monday on its response effort to help businesses and homeowners after the weekend’s severe flooding. The Queen City is under a state of emergency due to the effects of the flooding. Mayor Andrea Oakes weighed in on if this were to happen again. “It’s best to just stay home because their safety is number one,” Oakes said. “Vehicles can be replaced, their contents can be replaced. Our citizens are priceless. We cannot replace a human life.” City manager Steven Rosenberg reflected Oakes’ comments, also hoping people report if more issues come about. “If they will continue to communicate with us by calling the publicized number or emailing the publicized email address,” Rosenberg said, “we want to be made aware of issues that need to be addressed and we will do so as quickly as we can.” The latest from Staunton is all streets are open, but some sidewalks remain closed. Fees at city-operated parking facilities will be postponed until Aug. 17. Flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill for free. You can report any flood damage to the city by calling 540-432-3960. Mayor Oakes also said she hopes to receive funding to help the city’s healing, as well as its businesses.

News

Liberty University appoints new acting president

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Liberty University announced on Monday that Chairman Jerry Prevo will serve as the acting president of the university, following the August 7 announcement that President Jerry Falwell, Jr. agreed to an indefinite leave of absence. According to a news release from Liberty University, Acting President Prevo expects to work from the Lynchburg campus starting on Monday, August 17, one week before the fall semester begins for students. Prevo also stepped aside from his role as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees while he serves as Acting President. “We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated, " Prevo said. “Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.” Prevo has served on the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996 and has been the Board Chairman since 2003, according to the release. He recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska after serving the community for 47 years. On August 7, Jerry Falwell Jr. took an indefinite leave of absence as the leader of the university. Earlier in the week, Falwell apologized on social media for a since-deleted photo he posted showing him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and his arm around a young woman in a similar pose.

News

Protesters march in Luray asking for Mayor Presgraves to resign

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Local

Staunton City Schools going all virtual for first semester of learning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Tara Todd
Staunton City Schools are changing course. Monday night, the school board voted for virtual-only learning for the first quarter of school and pushed back the start date by one week.

Weather

Derecho across the Midwest Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago