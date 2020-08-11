Advertisement

Rainfall and a look at the storm that led to Staunton’s flash flood

Cars under water
Cars under water(Terry Vosbein)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a matter of a few days, the Shenandoah Valley went from nearly a widespread drought, to just about enough rain for most locations in the area. After several rounds of heavy rain and strong storms between August 5-7th, the stage was set for many areas. It wouldn’t take much rain for some areas to flood quickly.

Storms were not widespread on Saturday. Late in the afternoon a few storms formed over Shenandoah mountain and moved east.

Rain started to fall in Staunton just after 8:30 p.m. It wasn’t a severe storm. Heavy rain continued to fall and the intensity of the rain became incredible. The rainfall rate so intense, it didn’t take long for flooding to start, especially in an area prone to flooding. Here’s the radar from that night.

Before Saturday: Many spots in and around Staunton did pick up rain in a storm on Friday. Rainfall Friday ranged from about 1″- nearly 2″ of rain. This set the stage.

Saturday: The storm that formed was just slow moving, and because of so much moisture available in the atmosphere, incredibly torrential rain fell in less than 2 hours.

Here are the rainfall reports from Saturday night. I added street locations to depict where the information was being reported. Two spots did report 7″ of rain, and most of that falling in about 90 minutes.

August 8, 2020
August 8, 2020(WHSV)

The weather station on Englewood Dr reported a start time at 8:40 p.m.. In 20 minutes, 1.24″ had fallen.

In one hour, the total was up to 4.14.” The final total, 4.91″ in 2 hours.

Three weather stations reported totals at 7″ or more. One was a 1/2 mile from Gypsy Hill Park, the second on Montgomery Avenue, and the third on the 800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike. These are incredible rainfall amounts for a week. Let alone 2 hours.

Even after several cars being stranded and stuck in water, some people even trapped in buildings downtown as the water rose, no injuries were even reported, and there were no deaths. That is incredibly wonderful news out of such a powerful flash flood.

Here are some of the photos submitted by our viewers. A reminder that it is never safe to drive across roads covered in water. Water can rise incredibly fast, and water is extremely powerful. You can see in some of these videos how a street was turned into a raging river. You never know how deep that water is and in many cases of powerful floods, this can wash the asphalt away under the water. Most flooding deaths happen in vehicles.

We also want to remind you that a photo or video is not worth your life. We do appreciate photos and video reports but only if you are safe to do so.

