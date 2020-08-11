Advertisement

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

A second lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General's Office claims Merchants Distributors LLC increased egg prices by more than 200 percent for shoppers during the pandemic.
A second lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General's Office claims Merchants Distributors LLC increased egg prices by more than 200 percent for shoppers during the pandemic.(KY3)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a second lawsuit against an egg supplier for driving up prices during coronavirus shutdowns.

Morrisey said North Carolina egg supplier Merchants Distributors increased prices by more than 200 percent for shoppers at Piggly Wiggly, Walmart and other stores across West Virginia. The price gouging included Morning Fresh Farms, Better Valu and SunUps brand eggs.

The lawsuit alleges that Merchants Distributors raised the price of a dozen Grade A eggs from approximately $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30. The increase was seen at grocery stores in Boone, Braxton, Cabell and Kanawha Counties.

“Price gouging is against the law in West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “The coronavirus emergency represents a time when everyone should unite to help one another – not an opportunity for businesses to unlawfully take advantage of those shopping for something as basic as eggs.”

According to the lawsuit, Merchants Distributors blamed increased demand, a drop in supply and the Easter holiday for the price increase. The Attorney General’s investigation found that shortage did not exist.

Morrisey is asking the court to force Merchants Distributors to pay restitution to people that paid above the authorized price as well as charge a civil penalty of $5,000 for each price gouging violation.

Merchants Distributors did not immediately return a request to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by WSAZ.

Last month, Morrisey filed a similar lawsuit against Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. for charging grocery stores more than 200 percent above normal prices for wholesale eggs earlier this year.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to this price gouging is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline, 1-800-368-8808, or file a complaint at ww.wvago.gov.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Richmond man wins $200k during grocery store trip with mom

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
A trip to the grocery store with his mother turned out to be the trip of a lifetime for a Richmond man.

Local

Harrisonburg’s Larkin Arts set to close

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Larkin Arts, announced on it's Facebook page Tuesday, August 11, 2020, that they will be closing.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 996 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

“Black is Beautiful” Billboard put up in Charlottesville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Franklin, NBC29
The new billboard, that is located near the intersection of High Street and 250, is part of the Black is Beautiful campaign.

Latest News

State

CDC team is at federal immigration facility to address virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia’s governor says that a team of federal scientists has arrived at an immigration detention center in Farmville to address the worst coronavirus outbreak at any such facility in the nation.

State

One arrested, two sought after armed robbery at Lynchburg Travelodge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
One suspect was arrested, but police are still looking for two unknown men.

News

Luray mayor appologizes for Facebook post at town council meeting

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Virtual classes, declining demand could push gas prices even lower

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
With many school divisions moving to virtual classes AAA expects the price at the pump to drop once again.

News

Harrisonburg’s Little Grill Collective reopens

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes