Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with East Rockingham High School boys basketball coach Carey Keyes in the debut episode of “Timeout with TJ”. The two discuss modified offseason workouts, East Rock’s recent success, Tyler Nickel, Keyes’ playing career, and how he balances working as a realtor with coaching high school basketball. Keyes also talks about the five toughest coaches/programs to prepare for during “Top Five with TJ”.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also listen to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast here:

https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

Updated: 15 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 10

News

DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne full Zoom Interview - 8/10/20

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne full Zoom Interview - 8/10/20

VOD Recordings

Lewis focused on winning in senior year at JMU

Updated: 16 hours ago
Lewis focused on winning in senior year at JMU

Latest News

James Madison

JMU hoping to play football in spring of 2021

Updated: 16 hours ago
JMU hoping to play football in spring of 2021

Sports

JMU suspends fall sports competition

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University has suspended fall sports competition.

Sports

JMU transfers Amos and Atariwa joining UVA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
JMU’s Adeeb Atariwah and D’Angelo Amos entered the transfer portal earlier this week and have already found a new home staying in Virginia.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

VOD Recordings

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Friday, August 7

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Friday, August 7

VOD Recordings

Amos & Atariwa enter transfer portal

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Amos & Atariwa enter transfer portal