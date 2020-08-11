Timeout with TJ: Episode 1 - Carey Keyes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with East Rockingham High School boys basketball coach Carey Keyes in the debut episode of “Timeout with TJ”. The two discuss modified offseason workouts, East Rock’s recent success, Tyler Nickel, Keyes’ playing career, and how he balances working as a realtor with coaching high school basketball. Keyes also talks about the five toughest coaches/programs to prepare for during “Top Five with TJ”.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also listen to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast here:

