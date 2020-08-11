Town of Luray receives $25,000 for ‘Get Out of Your Car in Luray’ initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that 18 communities in Virginia will receive $288,000 in Virginia Main Street grants as a part of Virginia’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

One of the downtown investment grants was awarded to the town of Luray for its “Get Out of Your Car in Luray” initiative. Gov. Northam has awarded Luray $25,000 in grants.

“Downtown districts are the lifeblood of our communities and our local economies, and they need our support now more than ever,” said Governor Northam. “Main Street communities across the Commonwealth have been greatly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants will provide critical assistance to help small businesses stay afloat and advance Virginia’s economic recovery.”

The Downtown Investment Grants can be used for design and economic vitality projects in historic downtown neighborhoods located in designated Virginia Main Street communities.

Besides the town of Luray, eight other Downtown Investment Grants were awarded to the Designated Main Street towns of Culpeper, South Boston, St. Paul, and Wytheville, and the cities of Danville, Franklin, Fredericksburg, and Lynchburg.

Nine Commercial District Affiliate grants were awarded to the towns of Bedford, Cape Charles, Colonial Beach, Honaker, Onancock, and Tazewell, and the cities of Buena Vista, Covington, and Martinsville. The Commercial District Affiliate grants go toward projects in historic commercial neighborhoods, such as downtown revitalization, market studies, downtown marketing campaigns, wayfinding signage, streetscape improvements and town murals.

