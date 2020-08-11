Virtual classes, declining demand could push gas prices even lower

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mid-May is when Harrisonburg saw the lowest gas prices during the pandemic at $1.60 per gallon.

Since then, gas prices have risen steadily to today’s average of $1.91 per gallon in the Friendly City.

In a few weeks, we would have seen more school buses and parents on the roads with the start of school and other activities. However, as more school divisions around Virginia move their classes online, AAA expects the price at the pump to drop once again.

“There’s just so much supply of gas out there,” Morgan Dean, a senior specialist with AAA, said. “Even when people went back to driving, either to work or taking summer trips, there was still so much supply out there that gas prices didn’t bounce back up as high as they would have in another year.”

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Harrisonburg is 47 cents cheaper than it was a year ago.

“We have not seen any of the normal characteristics of the gas market this year all because of the pandemic,” Dean said. “So many people stopped driving at the beginning of the pandemic and that drove prices way down.”

